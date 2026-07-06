Concert review
Jazz and pop spice up Singapore International Piano Festival under Albert Tiu’s direction
- The Singapore International Piano Festival, led by Albert Tiu, featured six recitals showcasing diverse styles including jazz and classical.
- Notable performances included Conrad Tao's blend of jazz and atonality, Hyung-ki Joo's childhood-inspired pieces with improvisation, and Sean Chen's world premiere combining jazz and Romantic influences.
- Canadian Jon Kimura Parker and Singaporean pianists Churen Li and Jonathan Shin added eclectic programmes with improvisation, audience interaction, and contemporary works.
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Singapore International Piano Festival 2026
Victoria Concert Hall / The Arts House
July 2 to 5
Piano recitals are a dime a dozen these days, showcasing a bewildering choice of international and local artists. The Singapore International Piano Festival, now in its 32nd edition, remains the nation’s marquee event, distinguished by unity yet diversity, and strong artist- and repertoire-based curation.