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Concert review

Jazz and pop spice up Singapore International Piano Festival under Albert Tiu’s direction

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American Conrad Tao played 15 short pieces reflecting a melting pot of cultures, where jazz, popular music and atonality found healthy parity.

American Conrad Tao played 15 short pieces reflecting a melting pot of cultures, where jazz, popular music and atonality found healthy parity.

PHOTO: NATHANIEL LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • The Singapore International Piano Festival, led by Albert Tiu, featured six recitals showcasing diverse styles including jazz and classical.
  • Notable performances included Conrad Tao's blend of jazz and atonality, Hyung-ki Joo's childhood-inspired pieces with improvisation, and Sean Chen's world premiere combining jazz and Romantic influences.
  • Canadian Jon Kimura Parker and Singaporean pianists Churen Li and Jonathan Shin added eclectic programmes with improvisation, audience interaction, and contemporary works.

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Singapore International Piano Festival 2026
Victoria Concert Hall / The Arts House
July 2 to 5

Piano recitals are a dime a dozen these days, showcasing a bewildering choice of international and local artists. The Singapore International Piano Festival, now in its 32nd edition, remains the nation’s marquee event, distinguished by unity yet diversity, and strong artist- and repertoire-based curation.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.