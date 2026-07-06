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Singapore International Piano Festival 2026

Victoria Concert Hall / The Arts House

July 2 to 5

Piano recitals are a dime a dozen these days, showcasing a bewildering choice of international and local artists. The Singapore International Piano Festival, now in its 32nd edition, remains the nation’s marquee event, distinguished by unity yet diversity, and strong artist- and repertoire-based curation.