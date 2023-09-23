Japanese writer Hiromi Kawakami finds strangeness in the ordinary

TOKYO – Hiromi Kawakami, the acclaimed Japanese writer, does not hesitate for a moment to label the characters in her novels as “strange”.

This description applies to the humans in her poignant down-to-earth stories, as well as the gods and shape-shifting creatures that nonchalantly flit between animal, spiritual and human forms in her genre-bending works.

The 65-year-old, who is divorced with two adult children, says she hopes to capture the enigma of human beings and their relationships with their surroundings through her stories.

“Everyone is driven by strangeness, which is why some actions may not make sense, or seem incorrect, illogical, unsound,” she tells The Straits Times in an interview conducted in Japanese to mark the release of the English translation of Dragon Palace, a collection of short stories first published in 2003.

“In life, all of us are writing our own stories. We meet people, become friends, fight, fall out or drift apart – can everything be easily resolved, understandable?” she says, adding that strangeness is “part and parcel of life”.

We meet in Tokyo’s Kichijoji neighbourhood – where Kawakami lives with her partner and draws inspiration from the area’s vibrant subcultures – over coffee at Coffee Hall Kugutsuso, an old-school cavernous basement kissaten with clay walls, no mobile reception and a sense that time has stopped.

The transportive nature of the establishment – a cave-like tunnel that has remained unchanged since it was opened in 1979 by a local puppetry troupe – seems a fitting backdrop for a conversation with an author known for her otherworldly characters.

Kawakami burst onto the scene in 1994 with her debut short story Kamisama (The God Of Bears), about a narrator who goes on a picnic with a bear who has just moved into their apartment complex.

She then went on to clinch a grand slam of top Japanese literary awards, including the Akutagawa Prize in 1996 and the Yomiuri Prize in 2015.

She notes that, unlike in other fields, gender equality has been achieved in Japanese literature, where women like herself can stand tall alongside male luminaries like Haruki Murakami (Kafka On The Shore, 2002).

Other eminent female voices include Sayaka Murata (Convenience Store Woman, 2018), the unrelated Mieko Kawakami (Breasts And Eggs, 2020) and Yukiko Motoya (Picnic In The Storm, 2018).

Hiromi Kawakami comes across as wispy and soft-spoken, but that veneer belies a conviction that something is seriously wrong with this world. And that belief fuels her to write stories that betray gravity.

She says she is easily affected by real-life events, including acts of man and of God, citing the sarin gas attack on the Tokyo Metro by the Aum Shinrikyo cult in 1995 and the Great East Japan earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster of 2011.

More recent incidents are the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

She says: “All these really raise questions. What is mankind? How will the world change? These are things that I cannot stop myself from thinking about, and I think this psyche will seep into my novels.”