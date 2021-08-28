Israeli author David Grossman on breaking free of the prison of the past

David Grossman (left) is one of Israel's most celebrated contemporary writers.
David Grossman (left) is one of Israel's most celebrated contemporary writers.PHOTOS: PETER-ANDREAS HASSIEPEN, JONATHAN CAPE
Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - More than 20 years ago, Israeli author David Grossman got a phone call. A woman demanded in a voice of authority to speak to him.

"I immediately felt guilty of something," recalls Grossman, 67, over the telephone from his Jerusalem home.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 