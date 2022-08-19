Inside look at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre which opens with new commissions in October

SINGAPORE - A black box on steroids is how Mr Kenny Wong, head of technical production at The Esplanade Co Ltd, describes the new Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

The much anticipated mid-sized performing arts space is opening in Oct, the Esplanade's 20th anniversary month. Media got a sneak peek on Thursday (Aug 18) at what to expect at the building, the first standalone purpose-built performing arts space in Singapore since the arts centre itself was built in 2002.

The original plans for the Esplanade included a mid-sized theatre which was cut for budget considerations. The new $30 million building, says the Esplanade's chief executive Yvonne Tham, "is not going to be pretty like the Concert Hall and Theatre. There's a lot of raw concrete in this theatre."

The arts centre received $10 million in government funding and another $10 million from telco Singtel. It has to raise the remaining $10 million.

The space fills a much needed gap in the infrastructure scene, which lacks mid-sized venues.

Situated on a tight 5,000 square metre space is a box that can hold up to 700 standing room patrons or 611 seats in a traditional proscenium setting. The seats can also be reconfigured for a performance in the round, or a traverse arrangement, giving performing arts companies more flexibility. These arrangements can accommodate everything from experimental new theatre works to traditional performing arts to circus acts.

The space has the intimacy of a black box, but the technical capacities of a proper theatre, says Ms Tham. The theatre's design prioritised dance and theatre needs as these were "the two genres that would most need a mid-sized venue", she adds.

The opening season, titled In New Light, will test the venue's capabilities with five new commissions, dominated by homegrown brand names, some of whom have grown up with the Esplanade.

Kicking off the show on Oct 12 is Dancing With Light, the first projection mapping installation at the arts venue which will also include performance elements. Audiences can get up close and personal to dancers and explore the set in Infinitely Closer by The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company. Created by T.H.E founder and choreographer Kuik Swee Boon, the production will include 3D sound and 3D mapping on the dancers' bodies.

A more intimate affair is music legend Margaret Leng-Tan's autobiographical Dragon Ladies Don't Weep in which she revisits her storied career.