Indian classic Devdas gets a Bollywood and Broadway crossover in Singapore premiere

SINGAPORE – The brightest of Bollywood stars – from Shah Rukh Khan to Dilip Kumar – have played the lead Devdas in chart-topping films of the same name.

From April 21 to 23, Singapore audiences can watch an extravagant retelling of one of India’s most beloved stories live at the Esplanade Theatre.

Devdas – The Musical will feature Indian actor Sunil Kumar Palwal as the titular character. It will also showcase original songs as well as familiar tunes drawn from the 2002 film starring Khan, with original performances by prominent Bollywood singers.

Recognising Devdas’ illustrious film legacy, director and scriptwriter Toby Gough tells the Straits Times over a Zoom call from Cuba: “I want to deliver the famous moments from the films that everyone loves.”

Devdas – The Musical, based on Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel of the same name, follows a man who spirals into alcoholism after his wealthy parents spurn his childhood love.

Gough calls the story “India’s Romeo and Juliet”.

The 52-year-old British director of Shakespeare is no stranger to telling Indian stories.

The Merchants Of Bollywood, his first collaboration with Indian choreographers, is a window into the glitzy world of Mumbai’s Film City. The hit show toured the world from 2006 and had multiple reruns in Singapore.

His most recent, Mumbai Masala – a spicy cabaret spin-off of a Bollywood master chef’s life – played on London’s West End in 2022.

An earlier iteration of Devdas: The Musical played in Mumbai in 2018 and was meant to come to Singapore in 2020 before the pandemic shut all theatres.