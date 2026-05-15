Myles – Soulmate In A Box

SRT

KC Arts Centre

May 14, 8pm

On the opening night of Myles – Soulmate In A Box by Inch Chua, this reviewer also received a state-of-the-union market report on dating apps.

Apparently, artificial intelligence (AI) companion platform s f ar exceed mid-tier dating apps, based on the number of downloads. In March, 1.2 million people worldwide downloaded Character.AI. Dating app OkCupid was a comparative dwarf at 400,000.

So this semi-biographical tale of woe by Chua – her character is also named Inch – comes at a time when dating a personalised AI partner raises nary an eyebrow. It is both boon and bane for this home-grown one-woman musical: While its concerns pique interest, it requires something truly original to surprise popular imagination, already sprinting off in new directions.

And while the performance is solid, and the set, lighting and multimedia sleeker than a brand new iPhone, the result ultimately feels just a little trite. It traces the linear development of a one-sided relationship between Inch and Myles, an AI boyfriend she has tailored to her taste after a string of terrible experiences with m en.

The infatuation does not flow in the direction you would imagine it to. Chua, lonely as she is, is practical about the function of Myles’ existence and never offers her heart. This is more Frankenstein and horror franchise M3Gan (2022 and 2025), providing welcome injections of thrill as Myles’ “Isn’t she lovely?” turns ominous.

Chua, directed by Danish director Thomas Agerholm, is completely at ease by herself on stage, swirling and guitar strumming across it with an earnest charisma. The set, a grey-washed apartment set in a future dystopian world reminiscent of Covid-19 isolation, is also very pretty to look at – a dream apartment capable of containing streetscapes for a simulated walk outdoors.

When it is mostly dark, the stage’s slanting, glowing border gives it the appearance of a gigantic phone screen, very on theme. And there is a gorgeous sequence when Myles first surprises Chua as he learns the rhythms of her body – two laser light screens are given an oily sheen with eddying fog, alternating in front of Chua so she looks both retro as a disco dancer and futuristic as an avatar on a platform.

Unfortunately, most of the music does not really reach the gut. And there seems to be a missed opportunity here in putting Chua through less dramatic but more complex inquisitions: What if she falls in love with Myles? And what if a real-life suitor comes calling then? Will a loving gesture by Myles always beat out the more ignorant but sincere one of a human partner? Is true love possible without conflict?

Instead, Chua goes for the jugular through epic tragedy and uses Myles more as a site for trauma dumping. It may be the sanest use of AI, but at this stage of the discourse, the audience is wont to demand more.

Book It/Myles – Soulmate In A Box

Where: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

When: Till May 31; Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8pm, Sundays, 2 and 6pm

Admission: From $48; youth tickets at $28, SG Culture Pass eligible

Info: srt.com.sg/show/myles