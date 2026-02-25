Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Director Tracie Pang (right) with the cast of Force Majeure.

SINGAPORE – Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s drama of unhappy families and secret affairs Three Sisters (1901) has been transplanted from its Russian setting to other conflict-ridden milieux – from 1990s Belfast during the Irish Troubles to Nigeria, when Biafra attempted to secede in 1967.

Now, South-east Asia gets its own version, but without the military overtones.