Theatre review
In National Service play Charged, a shootout challenges Singapore’s racial harmony narrative
- Charged explores racial tensions in Singapore’s army through a tragic shootout between a Chinese and a Malay soldier.
- The play features unreliable narrators and raw dialogue, exposing bullying, racial slurs, and mental stress in a tense military setting.
- Directed by Mohd Fared Jainal, the production combines strong performances, intense fight scenes, and haunting moments to challenge Singapore’s race relations narrative.
AI generated
Teater Ekamatra
The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre – Wild Rice @ Funan
July 23, 8pm
There is something about listening to the lyrics of Purple Light, the now-controversial staple army song, dragged out in a theatre that gets one to really focus on their terrible meaning.