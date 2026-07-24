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Theatre review

In National Service play Charged, a shootout challenges Singapore’s racial harmony narrative

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Actor Irsyad Dawood in rehearsal for Teater Ekamatra’s staging of Charged, written by Chong Tze Chien.

Actor Irsyad Dawood rehearsing for Teater Ekamatra's staging of Charged, written by Chong Tze Chien.

PHOTO: TEATER EKAMATRA

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Clement Yong

  • Charged explores racial tensions in Singapore’s army through a tragic shootout between a Chinese and a Malay soldier.
  • The play features unreliable narrators and raw dialogue, exposing bullying, racial slurs, and mental stress in a tense military setting.
  • Directed by Mohd Fared Jainal, the production combines strong performances, intense fight scenes, and haunting moments to challenge Singapore’s race relations narrative.

AI generated

Teater Ekamatra
The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre – Wild Rice @ Funan
July 23, 8pm

There is something about listening to the lyrics of Purple Light, the now-controversial staple army song, dragged out in a theatre that gets one to really focus on their terrible meaning.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.