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Hong Kong writer Dorothy Tse's latest book City Like Water is a surrealist novella in which a Hong Kong-like city is inundated with water.

City Like Water

By Dorothy Tse; translated by Natascha Bruce

Fiction/Graywolf Press/Paperback/112 pages/$29.95

In this waterlogged city besieged by everyday and unnameable violence, the sound of a leaking tap is mistaken for the blast from an execution.

The narrator’s mother spends all her time plugging holes in the house to prevent flooding. The police mount water jets on roofs and a cold shower betrays the skin when it feels like fire.

The name of this porous city is never once mentioned in Hong Kong writer Dorothy Tse’s latest surrealist novella City Like Water, but the allusions to a post- national security law Hong Kong are unmistakable.

In this brisk and chilling 112-page allegory, a nameless narrator can call up the old city only in serrated fragments and struggles to remember even members of his family .

People have forgotten who they are and morphed into unrecognisable animal states – transforming into cockroaches, turning from a flock of birds into books, or otherwise collapsing at an opulent buffet with a lobster staring down from a food pagoda.

The memory of home is but a recollection of seasickness: “In the place I used to live, my rusty top bunk rocked like a boat.”

Born in 1977, Tse is a consummate surrealist in Hong Kong letters – creating peculiar visions with staying power in her two books which have been translated into English, Snow And Shadow (2014) and Owlish (2023).

City Like Water, translated evocatively from Chinese by Natascha Bruce, is her best book yet as she channels her surrealism into a capacious allegory for a city in the wake of a snap repression.

In 2019 and 2020, Hong Kong saw the largest demonstrations in its history, which were swiftly quelled by the national security law . Today, protests are practically non-existent and the city’s demographics have shifted after a mass emigration.

That traumatic rupture is what unconsciously inundates the memories of the unreliable narrator, with fragments of umbrellas and remnants of protest symbols floating aimlessly like detritus in the drain of his memory.

Although the dream logic of this experimental novella defies easy explication, one of the book’s core inciting incidents involves the narrator’s mother staging a peaceful protest with other women after realising they were being sold bleeding lotus roots in the market.

Many of Tse’s images stitch the domestic and political in surprising ways, and repression, too, is depicted not only as political, but also psychological. Precisely because reality is itself too excruciating or risky to narrate, remember or bear, Tse deploys the surrealist cut-up technique as a way of following the repressed logic of the post-traumatic mind.

Water, then, is the perfect leitmotif to elaborate the fateful turning point of Hong Kong around 2020. It was then that the police sprayed protesters with blue dye using water cannon to mark them for arrest.

Conversely, the pro-democracy protestors also emphasised tactics of “being water”, inspired by martial artist Bruce Lee’s call to be formless and shapeless.

Or, as Tse’s narrator asks obliquely: “If there were cracks for water to enter our home, did that mean there were also hidden channels for me to flee it?”

The Hong Kong novel – the kind that reminds one of Italian writer Italo Calvino’s philosophical Invisible Cities (1972) – has had a thriving tradition in a place which has always found it difficult to resolve its contradictions and simplify its fractions.

In 1975, Xi Xi’s My City articulated a nascent Hong Kong identity in the British-ruled territory, while in 1997, Dung Kai-cheung’s Atlas: The Archaeology Of An Imaginary City marked the handover.

City Like Water, which once again takes the impossibility of Hong Kong as a city as its main motif, might well be the novel that defines the post-2020 city.

Rating: ★★★★☆

If you like this, read: Mending Bodies by Hon Lai-chu; translated by Jacqueline Leung (Two Lines Press, 2025, $29.73). First published in 2010, Hon imagines a dystopian Hong Kong in which the state’s Conjointment Act incentivises citizens to surgically join themselves to another person and give up bodily autonomy for a slew of practical benefits.