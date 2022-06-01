i Light Singapore returns after two years with electronic fireflies, alien jellyfish

SINGAPORE - It is a wild night out as electronic fireflies, an alien jellyfish and an inflatable whale take over Marina Bay for i Light Singapore 2022 - an immersive, outdoor art experience.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival is back with 20 light art installations by participants from 14 countries. The creators include new media artists, engineers and designers, as well as students and fresh graduates from local institutions.

The festival is organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by DBS Bank.

Mr Jason Chen, festival director and director of place management at URA, says the aim is to "inspire visitors to reflect on their individual relationships with the environment, adopt environmentally friendly habits and appreciate that small but consistent changes to their daily actions can have a positive impact on the environment".

This year's festival is special, he adds. "For the first time, i Light Singapore will feature a specially constructed floating pontoon above the Marina Bay water body where the public can experience an immersive light art showcase."

Called Lightwave: Isle Of Light and powered by consumer electronics giant Oppo, the attraction comprises five zones showcasing installations such as holographic projections, illuminated motion-capture graphics and shadow play, as well as light beams that suggest a mystical forest.

Mr Chen says visitorship for i Light Singapore has steadily increased over the years. In 2018 and 2019, it attracted around two million and three million visitors respectively.

The majority of artworks were selected from an open call in 2019, before the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. There were close to 200 proposals from 34 countries. In total, this edition of the event will feature nine artworks presented by Singaporean artists.

Here are eight festival highlights.

1. Motherearth