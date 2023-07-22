I have been displaced all my life: Chilean-American author Isabel Allende on identifying with refugees

SINGAPORE – Isabel Allende, 80, reflected on her childhood experiences of displacement for her latest novel, The Wind Knows My Name.

Over a Zoom call from her home office in California, she says: “I was born in Peru and when I was three years old, my father abandoned my mother. We moved back to my grandfather’s house in Chile and I lived there until my mother married a diplomat.”

Those early years in Chile provided structure and stability that Allende would crave during her later peripatetic life.

The articulate author says: “We travelled. All of my childhood and adolescence was about saying goodbye to places, people, friends, schools, languages, whatever.”

Displacement pervaded her early adulthood as well. “I became a political refugee in Venezuela in 1973 and an immigrant in the United States in 1988. I fell in love with an American and never went back to live in my country.”

She married her second husband, California attorney and novelist William C. Gordon, in 1988. They divorced in 2015.

Her first husband was Mr Miguel Frias, with whom she had two children, Paula and Nicolas. They divorced in 1987.

She married Mr Roger Cukras, a lawyer from New York, in 2019.

Often praised for the intimacy and insight she brings to historical fiction, the Chilean-American author pays careful attention to the contemporary stories of children forcefully separated from their parents in her latest work.

Allende says: “It was the official policy of the government under (former president Donald) Trump to separate the families to deter people from coming to the US. That was implemented in 2018.

“There was an international uproar because people saw children in cages and babies taken away from breastfeeding mothers. Of course, there was also an uproar in the US, so the policy was cancelled, but it secretly continued during the night.”