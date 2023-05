SINGAPORE – Would you endanger yourself for art? That is exactly what acrobats do in Humans 2.0.

Mr Yaron Lifschitz, chief executive officer of Australian performance company Circa Contemporary Circus, says: “I’m asking young men and women to give me the finest physical years of their lives and putting them in constant jeopardy. It’s a difficult and dangerous business to work in, and they train very hard. I want the audience and performers to get some meaning and connection out of that.”