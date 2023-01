SINGAPORE – Listen carefully and you might just understand the gods.

The Drought Goddess – Dream Of The World, part of the Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts, plays out in a concocted lingo made up by Taiwanese director Lee Yi-hsiu. It blends Cantonese, Mandarin, Teochew, Hakka and some Suzhounese to create something that sounds familiar yet not quite recognisable.