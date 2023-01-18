Huayi: Bangka’s earthy streets leap onstage with Cloud Gate’s 13 Tongues

SINGAPORE – Growing up as a child of the 1980s in Bangka – Taipei’s oldest district and the ideal spot to glimpse the historical face of the metropolis today – Cheng Tsung-lung says: “It felt like my childhood played out in an X-rated cinema.”
“The scene which impressed on me most was a row of women who stood behind the tattered curtains in the dark alleys under the pink, purple and green fluorescent lamps,” says the 47-year-old artistic director of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre on the red-light district in Mandarin.
All this while, he recalls the women’s inviting gestures through his expressive hands during a Zoom call from the Cloud Gate Theatre at Tamsui, New Taipei City.
“Although their faces were caked in make-up and their smiles seemed fake, they somehow looked resplendent.”
Other scenes give off a gritty street culture that might recall Singapore’s 1960s: raucous festivals for a dozen deities, men chasing one another with weapons, hawkers touting their wares in many tongues.
Cheng himself had hawked slippers on the streets with his family as a child.
Drawing from such seedy, luminous memories around Bangka’s overstimulated streets, he began to choreograph a vivid paean to childhood places which became 13 Tongues.
The contemporary dance work – which has toured internationally in 87 performances since 2016 – will grace the Esplanade Theatre as part of the Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts on Feb 3 and 4.
Cheng took over the reins as the second artistic director in Cloud Gate’s history after founding artistic director Lin Hwai-min retired at the end of 2019.
Founded in 1973 when Taiwan was still under martial law, Cloud Gate broke new ground as the first contemporary dance company in the Chinese-speaking world.
Today, the company’s dancers – trained in an impressive range of styles from ballet to qigong – continue to dazzle international audiences in performances that display a striking alchemy of ancient aesthetics and modern sensibilities.
Asked about the stress that comes with taking over Lin’s legacy, Cheng says: “One thing that has perplexed me is how many choices I have to make, because each choice will take me to a different page, a different scene.”
In bringing to life the vivid body language of Bangka’s inhabitants, the choreographer and his dancers conducted their own fieldwork in the district.
“We started by observing the body language of hawkers, the motion of people in prayer or a face-painted general’s gait at a street carnival,” Cheng says.
Then, rather than choreograph in a structured way, he relied on the dancers’ intuition and improvisation to gradually transform these street observations into stylised poses and movements for the stage.
He was also keen to invoke the soundscape of Bangka: karaoke classics blasting from shopfronts, bells from religious ceremonies, people’s voices.
In fact, 13 Tongues is the name of a famed street storyteller which Cheng’s mother had told him of – known for a chameleon-like voice that could channel every character from the Chinese literary classic The Water Margin.
He had initially wanted to incorporate the karaoke pop songs. But when music designer Lim Giong – known for his Taiwanese Hokkien rock songs – sent recordings of folk songs from Hengchun, Pingtung county in Taiwan’s southern tip, he immediately felt that they better captured the essence of 13 Tongues.
“The melodies and singing styles contained in these folk songs were a result of time and are a cumulation of the locals’ lives,” says Cheng. “Although these weren’t the karaoke songs I heard from childhood, they take the listener back to a more distant place.
“They take the listener to a state of deeper connection with the land.”
With a performance tied so inextricably to Taiwan’s locality, he found himself elated – if a little puzzled – whenever international audiences gave standing ovations at Cloud Gate’s most recent tour in the United States.
“I’d love to find out from them why they resonate with the show,” he says.
Outside of Taiwan, Cloud Gate does not often engage in post-show dialogues. But Singapore audiences will be able to ask the choreographer questions in a post-show dialogue that will be conducted in Mandarin after both performances.
Cloud Gate’s Singapore stop marks the first show of the company’s 50th anniversary. This is a fitting coincidence since Singapore was the first international destination for Cloud Gate when it performed at the National Theatre in 1975.
This will also be the first time Cheng comes to Singapore as Cloud Gate’s artistic director, and his first trip to the Lion City since 2017, when he brought Cloud Gate 2, the company’s junior wing, for a performance at Huayi.
“The lasting image I have is of when we had lohei at the Esplanade,” he says with a laugh, adding that he looks forward to this new-year tradition again.
Asked to reflect on the relationship between dance and history – which has become a hallmark of Cloud Gate’s work – Cheng pauses to think.
“The forms that a place takes eventually become the forms our bodies take. The forms our bodies take – through the work of artists and dancers – will gradually become a kind of atmosphere or climate,” he says.
As the interview wraps, Cheng is near the end of his 45-minute break from rehearsal. He is trying to ease his body back to rehearsal mode.
“I still have five minutes to... adjust my mood before rehearsal,” he says with a smile.
