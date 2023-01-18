Huayi: Bangka’s earthy streets leap onstage with Cloud Gate’s 13 Tongues

SINGAPORE – Growing up as a child of the 1980s in Bangka – Taipei’s oldest district and the ideal spot to glimpse the historical face of the metropolis today – Cheng Tsung-lung says: “It felt like my childhood played out in an X-rated cinema.”

“The scene which impressed on me most was a row of women who stood behind the tattered curtains in the dark alleys under the pink, purple and green fluorescent lamps,” says the 47-year-old artistic director of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre on the red-light district in Mandarin.

All this while, he recalls the women’s inviting gestures through his expressive hands during a Zoom call from the Cloud Gate Theatre at Tamsui, New Taipei City.

“Although their faces were caked in make-up and their smiles seemed fake, they somehow looked resplendent.”

Other scenes give off a gritty street culture that might recall Singapore’s 1960s: raucous festivals for a dozen deities, men chasing one another with weapons, hawkers touting their wares in many tongues.

Cheng himself had hawked slippers on the streets with his family as a child.

Drawing from such seedy, luminous memories around Bangka’s overstimulated streets, he began to choreograph a vivid paean to childhood places which became 13 Tongues.

The contemporary dance work – which has toured internationally in 87 performances since 2016 – will grace the Esplanade Theatre as part of the Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts on Feb 3 and 4.

Cheng took over the reins as the second artistic director in Cloud Gate’s history after founding artistic director Lin Hwai-min retired at the end of 2019.

Founded in 1973 when Taiwan was still under martial law, Cloud Gate broke new ground as the first contemporary dance company in the Chinese-speaking world.

Today, the company’s dancers – trained in an impressive range of styles from ballet to qigong – continue to dazzle international audiences in performances that display a striking alchemy of ancient aesthetics and modern sensibilities.