Huayi 2024: What to watch, from Mandopop to Cantonese opera

Hong Kong actress Liza Wang and Cantonese opera heavyweight Law Ka-ying will headline two iconic opera performances. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY
Shawn Hoo
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – With Chinese New Year round the corner, Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts is the best place to usher in the Year of the Dragon with music, theatre and dance performances from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

In addition to shows by Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu, Guangdong-based indie rock band Wutiaoren and home-grown theatre productions by Nine Years Theatre and The Finger Players, here are three other shows to catch at the festival.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top