Huayi 2024: What to watch, from Mandopop to Cantonese opera

SINGAPORE – With Chinese New Year round the corner, Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts is the best place to usher in the Year of the Dragon with music, theatre and dance performances from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

In addition to shows by Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu, Guangdong-based indie rock band Wutiaoren and home-grown theatre productions by Nine Years Theatre and The Finger Players, here are three other shows to catch at the festival.