SINGAPORE – In keeping with the season, there is a theatrical reunion at Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts on Feb 16 and 17.

Everything For You, written and directed by Nelson Chia of Nine Years Theatre (NYT), is a sequel to his previous Huayi commission, Between You And Me (2022). It picks up the story of three sisters – Shi Qi (Jean Ng), Shi Lin (Sharon Au) and Shi Jie (Mia Chee) – as they gather at their aunt’s house on the first day of Chinese New Year.