Huayi 2024: Singer Hung Pei-yu thanks Tanya Chua, Xiaohan for her music career

Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu is slated to perform her first international show in Singapore on Feb 24 for her debut album. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY
Shawn Hoo
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
SINGAPORE – For singles dreading questions about marriage this Chinese New Year, Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu has a pro tip: “If your face radiates happiness, others are less likely to ask when you’re getting married.”

Since her hit album Silver Lining’s release in 2022, the Mandopop star has kept her singlehood anthem Unconventional Mornings – written by Singaporean singer Tanya Chua – on standby to deflect nosy questions with its chorus: “Don’t ask when I’m getting married/Don’t insist one needs a partner to be complete.”

