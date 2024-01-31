Huayi 2024: Singer Hung Pei-yu thanks Tanya Chua, Xiaohan for her music career

SINGAPORE – For singles dreading questions about marriage this Chinese New Year, Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu has a pro tip: “If your face radiates happiness, others are less likely to ask when you’re getting married.”

Since her hit album Silver Lining’s release in 2022, the Mandopop star has kept her singlehood anthem Unconventional Mornings – written by Singaporean singer Tanya Chua – on standby to deflect nosy questions with its chorus: “Don’t ask when I’m getting married/Don’t insist one needs a partner to be complete.”