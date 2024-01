SINGAPORE – With Chinese New Year round the corner, Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts is the best place to usher in the Year of the Dragon with music, theatre and dance performances from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

For singles dreading questions about marriage this Chinese New Year, Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu has a pro tip: “If your face radiates happiness, others are less likely to ask when you’re getting married.”