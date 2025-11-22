Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Author Fuchsia Dunlop (right) signing a book for a fan at her Salon session at Belimbing restaurant.

SINGAPORE – As an iconoclastic Aquarius harbouring a lifelong aversion to crowds, I have always considered my most un-Singaporean trait to be an absolute unwillingness to join a line.

You will never catch me dawdling in the queue before the boarding announcement at the airport check-in gate. High demand for a particular hawker stall is not attraction but bane, triggering a flight response to another stall selling similar fare.