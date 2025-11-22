For subscribers
TBR (To Be Read)
How I finally understood the joy of having a book signed
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – As an iconoclastic Aquarius harbouring a lifelong aversion to crowds, I have always considered my most un-Singaporean trait to be an absolute unwillingness to join a line.
You will never catch me dawdling in the queue before the boarding announcement at the airport check-in gate. High demand for a particular hawker stall is not attraction but bane, triggering a flight response to another stall selling similar fare.