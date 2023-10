UBUD, Bali – Every year for the past 20 years, thousands have gathered in Bali’s cultural capital, Ubud, for a few days to meet their favourite authors, exchange views on current affairs and experience a destination writers festival that has fast become one of the region’s most important.

It was no different in 2023 at the 20th edition of the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival, which was held from Oct 18 to 22.