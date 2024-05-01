Hoping art can strike a balance on the US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas, and CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – Walk too quickly past the sculpture – a slender bar of brass suspended in a clear display case – and you might not notice that this work of art is wearable. With a post at either end, the delicate piece of metal is a single earring, designed to be worn by two people.

The work, “Bad” Hyphens Separate; “Good” Hyphens Attach, made its debut in 2024’s Border Biennial, a collaborative exhibition organised by two museums on either side of the US-Mexico border: the El Paso Museum of Art in Texas and the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juarez.

In June, the artist behind the work, Haydee Alonso, will stage a performance at the El Paso museum in which two women will wear the earring and walk, tethered together, through the exhibition.

“What I want is to create this kind of nervousness or tension,” Alonso said. “Because if one doesn’t walk in sync or isn’t balanced, something is going to happen. Something is going to break.”

For the artist, who grew up commuting from her home in Juarez to schools in El Paso, the piece is a metaphor for the relationship between the two cities. As the title suggests, borders can be barriers or bridges. Here, the reality is often both.

This year’s Border Biennial was the first in six years because of pandemic-era border closures and other issues, and the sixth since 2008. Although the exhibition was originally set to close on April 14, and the portion in Juarez did conclude on schedule, Mr Edward Hayes, director of the El Paso museum, has extended the show there by reinstalling select works. This new version, which features 22 works from the original exhibition, will be up till Aug 11 inclusive.

Since its inception, the biennial has captured the fraught history of the region, as well as the subtleties that tend to get lost in news reports on its more recent challenges.