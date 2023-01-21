Hongbao get cuddly in the Year of the Rabbit

SINGAPORE – While the Year of the Tiger saw many fierce designs, this year’s red packets amp up the adorable factor.

It is, after all, the Year of the Rabbit and bunnies, fluffy and full of energy, are irresistible to many.

Among the hongbao designs that will make you go “oh, so cute” are the ones by luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group, where a long-eared bunny takes centre stage. Pull the “carrot” tab at the top to “open” the rabbit’s eyes.