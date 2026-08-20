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Concert review

Home-grown talent command stage at SSO’s National Day concert and Lynnette Seah solo

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The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played a National Day concert on Aug 15., with (from left to right) Linying, Jonathan Ngeow, Kevin Loh and Lien Boon Hua.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played a National Day concert on Aug 15, with (from left) Linying, Jonathan Ngeow, Kevin Loh and Lien Boon Hua.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s National Day Concert showcased five world premieres by local composers, blending Singapore’s cultural heritage with diverse musical styles.
  • Lynnette Seah’s first solo concert since retirement featured classical and jazz pieces, demonstrating her enduring artistry and collaboration with top local musicians.
  • The performances highlighted Singapore’s rich musical talent and history, with contributions from Cultural Medallion recipients and celebrated artists.

AI generated

Esplanade Concert Hall
Aug 15, 7.30pm

Esplanade Recital Studio
Aug 19, 7.30pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.