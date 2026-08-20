Concert review
Home-grown talent command stage at SSO’s National Day concert and Lynnette Seah solo
- The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s National Day Concert showcased five world premieres by local composers, blending Singapore’s cultural heritage with diverse musical styles.
- Lynnette Seah’s first solo concert since retirement featured classical and jazz pieces, demonstrating her enduring artistry and collaboration with top local musicians.
- The performances highlighted Singapore’s rich musical talent and history, with contributions from Cultural Medallion recipients and celebrated artists.
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Esplanade Concert Hall
Aug 15, 7.30pm
Esplanade Recital Studio
Aug 19, 7.30pm