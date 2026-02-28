By Lee Hee-joo, translated by Lee Jo-heun

Fiction/Picador/320 pages/Paperback/$31.45

As a topic of discussion, the dark side of K-pop is not new. One can even argue it is cliched. After multiple scandals, suicides and lawsuits, few are unaware that beneath the glossy veneer of world tours, addictive songs and beautiful idols are greedy, exploitative industry executives and fans who stalk and abuse as much as they love and support.