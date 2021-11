Its theme may have been Guilty Pleasures, but the 24th edition of the Singapore Writers Festival got off to a rocky start when on-site Internet connectivity problems meant several events during its first weekend could not be streamed on Sistic Live.

Though these were later broadcast on video-on-demand (VOD), the delays were perturbing and meant viewers missed out on live question-and-answer sessions at a hybrid festival already heavily curtailed by pandemic restrictions.