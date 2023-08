SINGAPORE – Performed once in 1994 at the Singapore Arts Festival and not since, Haresh Sharma’s Three Years In The Life And Death Of Land will make a comeback almost three decades later with updates and renovations.

“I was a bit surprised that some of the stories actually resonated,” says the 58-year-old Cultural Medallion recipient, although he has tightened the play and freshened up its references to make it “seem like it is just written today”.