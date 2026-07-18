Hannu Lintu Inaugural Series: Gil Shaham And Mahler 5

Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Gil Shaham

Esplanade Concert Hall

July 17, 7.30pm



The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) new music director Hannu Lintu’s inaugural concert had one unmistakeable message – change is coming. The hallmarks of a symphony orchestra are its sound and repertoire, and Lintu made it very clear that he will be pushing the boundaries along both dimensions, and doing so in double time.



Lintu’s journey with SSO began with a new commission by Tan Chan Boon, Après l’Odyssée (After The Odyssey), which is the opening movement of his Seventh Symphony. A doyen in the composer community, schooled in Paris and steeped in the Austrian tradition, the diehard Mahlerian has not only composed prolifically, but imparted his knowledge to leading young composers, amongst them Wang Chenwei and Jonathan Shin. To programme his work alongside Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 was an inspired decision.

Tan composes on an expansive canvas. His symphonies are large works, often as long as Mahler’s symphonies, and this movement lasts some 20 minutes. A gentle, slightly Eastern motif persists through the work, and Tan’s textures were Alpine-like, somewhat less heavy than in some of his previous works.



Lintu has said, “I want a recognisable sound” for the SSO, and After The Odyssey showed how he has already begun this process. There was a less forward balance, an expanded tonal palette, and some of the gentlest pianissimo passages ever heard from the SSO. There were times in the past when it seemed as if the SSO had not been given enough time to work on an overture or new commission, but it was clear that Lintu and the orchestra had treated Tan’s work with great respect. It was a pity that this single movement left the audience in suspense, yearning to hear what the composer has coming in the following movements.



New York-based Gil Shaham has been a close friend of the SSO for many years, having performed, toured and recorded with the orchestra. He brought Mason Bates’ Nomad Concerto, written for him, for its Asian premiere.

Inspired by music from nomadic cultures in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the four movements of the concerto use themes with Roma, Jewish and Middle East origin. Shaham was in top form, and of course very at home with the music. Lintu and the SSO provided excellent accompaniment, especially in the short scherzo-like second movement, and the very jazzy finale. Not many conductors have coaxed the SSO to swing easily and naturally in modern works, but Lintu may well have found the formula.



Mahler’s 70-minute Fifth Symphony came after an already demanding 40-minute first half, making Lintu’s inaugural concert one of the longer SSO concerts for some time. Whereas some Mahler performances by the SSO could be described as heavy, or even relentless, Lintu offered a more panoramic reading, with colourful landscapes in between utter tenderness and frenzied climaxes.



A hint of fatigue could be heard as the symphony progressed. This was a long, tough concert. But it was a triumphant performance, beautifully controlled, while still allowing the solo passages the freedom to express themselves. Percussion, horn and trumpet sections distinguished themselves, and SSO’s new principal clarinet, Chiang Yung-Yuan had an excellent outing.



Lintu’s quest to build a recognisable SSO sound will be a journey of many concerts over several seasons. Even in his earlier SSO concerts, before the start of his tenure as music director, the winds of change were evident. By all accounts, the winds are blowing favourably.