SINGAPORE – It is a suspicious package. It is your Taobao parcel. No, it is Belgian experimental theatre company Ontroerend Goed’s latest show.

While audiences worldwide are gorging on flashy immersive gimmicks, Handle With Care is deliberately low-maintenance fare. Zero cast and crew will fly into Singapore when the work plays nine shows from Aug 7 to Sept 6 at the Esplanade as part of the arts centre’s latest Studios season. The single-use “set” fits into a paper crate not much larger than a shoebox, which costs approximately €600 (S$885) to make.

“It’s a completely different way of making theatre and it’s very extreme. We wanted to know if it was possible to create theatre if there were just a box,” says Handle With Care co-creator Samir Veen gleefully over a Zoom call. Since premiering in 2025, the exceedingly portable show has played more than 200 times in 16 countries and 10 languages , figures that would otherwise take the company 10 years to reach .

Developing the work was its own form of extremity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Five co-creators sat around a table to read the rulebooks of some 50 board games, trying to figure out how to conjure connection during isolating times. The American fantasy board game Oath, Veen surmises from his reading club, has the best rule book. Handle With Care was born as a cardboard box under Veen’s bed.

There is something theatrical about the figure of the board game designer, Veen says, that made its way into the show. “They slave over every rule in the board game, every letter in the rulebook. They play it a thousand times and change things along the way. They try to make an experience in a box and send it to a board game store. We buy it, put it on the table and then try to figure it out. ”

In the Esplanade’s version, up to 45 strangers gather in a room to figure out what happens in this roughly hour-long show. To test how audiences respond to their prompts, Veen’s team conducted about 50 tryouts over three years – that is 10 times more than the usual for their other interactive shows – across the world, from the Netherlands to China. The scale of the performance meant that the group could travel the show to places they had not been to , from as far as India to Belgian villages closer to home .

They soon realised that, unlike their other shows such as the two-hour immersive finance game titled £¥€$ (LIES), different cultures responded distinctively to Handle With Care. People respond similarly to money, it seems. But Veen says cultures relate differently to authority, instructions and theatrical norms, with South Korean audiences, for example, preferring not to interfere as much with the stage.

Handle With Care’s concept excels, on the other hand, with American audiences. “American culture is so much about overreacting. They tend to retell everything that happens in their life in this epic way, which fits this show amazingly.”

Having interacted with enthusiastic audiences in the 2023 run of £¥€$ (LIES) in Singapore, he says Handle With Care could work really well if audiences display the same eagerness. The experience is really up to the audience. “If you want to set the box on fire, then that’s it. But we really trust people to create an interesting experience and to handle the show with care, to handle one another with care. That, we found, is true for each culture – there’s so much care in how people handle one another and handle the show. That’s very touching. ”

In early tryouts, there were spectacular failures – a child threw the box around and messed up the order of events; otherwise, fizzling participation led to a show ending in a mere half an hour. But Veen is generous with that tricky word that means little in a show that is also about theatremakers surrendering control . “W e call it a ‘failure’ only if there was nothing theatrically interesting going on.”

Not that he would know – the worst part of creating the show is not being able to tour with it and see his audience’s reactions. Says Veen , with a tinge of masochism : “It’s hard, but it’s also a really dramatic feeling.”

Book It/Handle With Care

Where: Various venues at The Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Aug 7, 8pm; Aug 8, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Sept 3, 8pm; Sept 5, 2pm and 5pm; Sept 6, 2pm and 5pm

Admission: $35 and $30 (concession)

Info: str.sg/ot6qC