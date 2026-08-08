Handle With Care

Ontroerend Goed

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Aug 7, 8pm

One might be forgiven for going away from this show thinking that its title Handle With Care is a bit ironic.

By the end of the night, the box that is at the centre of this unusual production will have been ruthlessly smashed – stepped on and slammed against seat railings. There will have been lots of reading of instructions, awkward music emitting from phones and the invoking of traces from other Handle With Care performances elsewhere.

These are left by sets of audiences from Sweden to Hong Kong to Australia, who took identical prompts from their boxes and put their own spin on it, providing “emotional” moments that the show will feed on as somehow illuminating of people’s shared humanity.

Handle With Care is Belgian theatre group Ontroerend Goed’s radical reimagination of what theatre can be, stripped of directors, professional actors, set, lighting and other accoutrements, save a box with instructions that still aims for story arc and revelation.

Theirs is usually fringe fare, so adjust expectations accordingly. It succeeds insofar as things still do happen with a recognisable build-up, climax and denouement, but that is maybe where the interest ends.

It is a minor miracle that it gets pulled off. But it does not come close to being as fun as the group’s high-stakes chips game £¥€$ (LIES), brought to the Singapore International Festival of Arts in 2023. That was both a hoot and one of the clearest explanations of why and how markets crash.

Opening with the sole box on the ground, Handle With Care begins the moment somebody from the audience steps forward to read the first instruction. In this show, a ready audience familiar with the conceit took no time to start, and a series of tasks is set out that involves the viewers helping one another.

The more proactive ones take on roles explicitly directed at those “who will get things done”. Others might sit back, but everyone will have to do at least one activity. It is sometimes like playing a very elaborate board game at an orientation camp.

This one fulfils people’s hidden desires to take the stage, and shows how a group of strangers can come together to make unrehearsed, mediocre theatre. It is an economical flex on Ontroerend Goed’s part, but also goes to show that for anything more than trite distraction, people would need much, much more than a box.

Book It/Handle With Care