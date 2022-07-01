Graffiti legend Stash brings New York street culture to Singapore

American graffiti and street art legend Josh "Stash" Franklin. PHOTO: VOID DECK
Correspondent
Updated
Published
31 min ago
SINGAPORE - As a young boy taking the subway to and from school in 1970s New York City, American graffiti and street art legend Josh "Stash" Franklin was captivated by the murals that were illegally painted on the sides of the trains.

"It was the time of the second generation of New York City subway writers. The murals had evolved from simple, straight letters - which are the most beautiful things - to letters packed with colour, and pop and cultural references. It was an incredible thing to witness as a kid," the 54-year-old tells The Straits Times at local artist Jahan Loh's studio in Mandai Estate.

