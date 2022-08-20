Gothic horror, island murder and more: 10 new thrillers to add to your reading pile

Fiction/HarperCollins/Paperback/312 pages/$25.24/Buy here

Lily's mother will only drink expired juice. To make sure it is to her taste, she has Lily test it first. Every night, Lily swills rancid juice, gags and spits it down the sink plughole. Blood orange juice, three days off. Perfect.

There are plenty of toxic mother-daughter relationships in fiction, but Britain-based Singaporean Ella King's debut Bad Fruit squeezes out something especially rotten.

2. Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

Fiction/Macmillan/Paperback/352 pages/$32.95/Buy here

On the eve of Halloween, members of the Darker family arrive on a small island to celebrate their Nana's 80th birthday.

After she dies that same night, they find an enigmatic poem on the kitchen wall: "Daisy Darker's family were as dark as dark can be./ When one of them died, all of them lied, and pretended not to see..."

A killer is coming for every member of the family, and they are cut off from the mainland till the tide goes out.

3. The Hacienda by Isabel Canas