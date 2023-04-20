Golden Point Award introduces English translation, first new category in 21 years

Previous winners of the 2021 Golden Point Award for Tamil and English short stories include Mrs Tamilselvi Rajarajan (left) and Ms Divya Govindarajan. PHOTO: THE ARTS HOUSE
Charmaine Lim
Updated
33 min ago
Published
48 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Golden Point Award (GPA) for short stories and poetry has announced that it will accept translated English short stories in its 16th edition this year.

Organised by Arts House Limited (AHL), the biennial award was first established in 1993 by the National Arts Council. This is the first new category since 2001, when the GPA began accepting poetry.

Director of programing and producing at AHL Sim Wan Hui told The Straits Times via email: “This year’s new translation category for short story in English seeks to encourage the translation of short stories in Chinese, Malay, and Tamil (CMT) by Singaporean writers to English. By highlighting translation as a new category on its own, this will provide enhanced recognition for translated works and translators.”

Cash prizes of $6,000, $4,000 and $2,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners across all four languages in the short story and poetry categories, as well as translated English short stories. Certificates and mentorships will also be given to all winners, with first place receiving an additional trophy.

Ms Sim says: “Translation can help increase the accessibility of a work, so that stories and ideas can reach new audiences beyond the immediate community and thus foster greater cross-cultural understanding.”

Translations and translators have been gaining more recognition in the literary world in recent years. Singaporean Jeremy Tiang’s translation of Chinese author and playwright Zou Jingzhi’s Ninth Building made it to this year’s International Booker Prize longlist although it was not shortlisted.

Previous Golden Point judges have included Balli Kaur Jaswal, Zhou Sese and Suratman Markasan. This year’s panel will remain unnamed until the winners are announced at the end of the year.

Submissions are open to Singaporean citizens and permanent residents of all ages from April 25 to June 13 at 6pm.

More On This Topic
Richest Singapore book prize worth $30,000 launched by SUSS
Chia Joo Ming’s musings on squat toilets get new lease of life in multilingual translations

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top