Golden Point Award introduces English translation, first new category in 21 years

SINGAPORE - The Golden Point Award (GPA) for short stories and poetry has announced that it will accept translated English short stories in its 16th edition this year.

Organised by Arts House Limited (AHL), the biennial award was first established in 1993 by the National Arts Council. This is the first new category since 2001, when the GPA began accepting poetry.

Director of programing and producing at AHL Sim Wan Hui told The Straits Times via email: “This year’s new translation category for short story in English seeks to encourage the translation of short stories in Chinese, Malay, and Tamil (CMT) by Singaporean writers to English. By highlighting translation as a new category on its own, this will provide enhanced recognition for translated works and translators.”

Cash prizes of $6,000, $4,000 and $2,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners across all four languages in the short story and poetry categories, as well as translated English short stories. Certificates and mentorships will also be given to all winners, with first place receiving an additional trophy.

Ms Sim says: “Translation can help increase the accessibility of a work, so that stories and ideas can reach new audiences beyond the immediate community and thus foster greater cross-cultural understanding.”

Translations and translators have been gaining more recognition in the literary world in recent years. Singaporean Jeremy Tiang’s translation of Chinese author and playwright Zou Jingzhi’s Ninth Building made it to this year’s International Booker Prize longlist although it was not shortlisted.

Previous Golden Point judges have included Balli Kaur Jaswal, Zhou Sese and Suratman Markasan. This year’s panel will remain unnamed until the winners are announced at the end of the year.

Submissions are open to Singaporean citizens and permanent residents of all ages from April 25 to June 13 at 6pm.