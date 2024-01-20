Golden Mile Complex designer Tay Kheng Soon: Don’t be duped by idea of global city

SINGAPORE – In 1968, architect Tay Kheng Soon received a call from then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s office. He had impressed with a paper he authored on housing and nation building, and Mr Lee, through his adviser George Thompson, wished to see him.

Ushered through the doors of City Hall, Tay was struck by Mr Lee’s “height and ruddy complexion”. Mr Lee, however, had no time for niceties, immediately beginning a thrust-and-parry with Tay on the role of Malay kampungs in modern Singapore.

The content of the discussion seemed to hardly matter, recalls Tay in his new book. “The man was sizing me up. But beyond argument, I also felt the weight of his overbearing presence. It was palpable. You could not prevail against this colossus of a man.”

A New World In The Making: Life And Architecture In Tropical Asia is a whittled-down version of Tay’s 2021 Big Thinking On A Small Island: The Collected Writings & Ruminations Of Tay Kheng Soon, which was edited by Kevin Tan and Alvin Tan and which ran to over 700 pages. “Unreadable”, muses Tay today.

This new, shorter offering by NUS Press comes at a more manageable 274 pages. Like its predecessor, it contains a short memoir written by Tay, as well as a compilation of his lectures, conference papers and proposals written in the course of his storied career, which includes the design of Brutalist icons such as Golden Mile Complex and People’s Park Complex.

The meeting with Mr Lee – quickly dealt with in the edited text – was an inflection point in Tay’s life. Tay, still sharp and forceful at 83, believes he was being auditioned to be Mr Lee’s planning adviser – a position later given to Dr Liu Thai Ker.

Soon after, he was asked to serve as a People’s Action Party candidate, which he turned down. By 1975, he had had high-profile run-ins with the Ministry of National Development and the Housing Board (HDB), organised a protest against the Vietnam War and left Singapore, expelled by the co-founders of his architecture firm Design Partnership, known today as DP Architects.

Asked if he regrets the more brambled path he chose, Tay says: “No, there is no regret. I cannot be under anybody’s thumb.”

After 10 years of living in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and designing low-cost housing there, he made his way back as an associate professor at the National University of Singapore and the president of the Singapore Institute Of Architects from 1990 to 1993. He says: “I was robust enough to take whatever situation and make the best of it.”

Tay’s ideas, abundant in the book, are radical reimaginations of Singapore’s urban development. One of his first disagreements with the authorities was over high-rise flats, which he thought should make way for a low-rise, high-density alternative.

The Singapore Planning And Urban Research Group (Spur), which he helped form in 1965, also got into a spat with HDB in 1967 over the construction of Collyer Quay’s 12-lane coastal superhighway, which Spur argued harmed the environment and was being planned without sufficient public consultation.

In recent years, he is best known for his “rubanisation”, a categorical rethink of cities’ divisions between the urban and the countryside. Within this framework, Singapore is the leader of the region, more consciously re-investing in surrounding rural areas – a proposal he says he has discussed with senior officials in Temasek.

He believes Singapore’s prospects lie in a more economically and culturally strong region. This is, in some ways, a return to the Malayan identity ideal torn asunder when Singapore and Malaysia separated in 1965.