Gift suggestions for the art lover in your life, from theatre tickets to artworks

Pangdemonium 2026 Season Tickets

Pangdemonium is the only company to offer season tickets in Singapore. It is curious why other companies do not follow suit, as it is a great way to offer discounts to loyal patrons.

The season tickets, on sale till Dec 28, come in three tiers. The basic Category 2 (All Access), priced at $190, offers a Category 2 ticket to each of the season’s shows. There are two Category 1 options. Off Peak ($225) allows access to Category 1 seats for Tuesdays to Thursdays as well as weekend matinees, while All Access ($250) gives ticketholders access to Category 1 seats for any show at any time.

The company’s 2026 line-up delivers its signature mix of thoughtful and lighthearted fare. It opens in March with local playwright Stephanie Street’s Force Majeure. Her script for Pangdemonium’s 2017 Dragonflies won Best Original Script at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards. Her latest play is a reimagining of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

British playwright Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror tells the story of a theatre troupe in a totalitarian state staging a production under the guise of a wedding.

The season concludes with the heartwarming musical Come From Away. This is inspired by the real-life story of the town of Gander in the week following the Sept 11 attacks, during which some 7,000 passengers were stranded in the Newfoundland town when their planes were ordered to land there.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place, and Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue

MRT: Raffles Place/Esplanade

When: Force Majeure, March 6 to 15; A Mirror, June 26 to July 12; Come From Away, Sept 11 to 27

Admission: $190 to $250

Info: pangdemonium.com/season-ticket

Art Outreach Singapore

A sculpture by Lewis Choo titled Nezha And His Astras: Wind Pheasant And Fire Phoenix. PHOTO: ART OUTREACH SINGAPORE

Art Outreach has amassed quite a storehouse of artworks for sale over the years from its various programmes supporting home-grown artists.

One long-running programme is its Off The Wall initiative, where artists paint on the walls of the non-profit’s space at Gillman Barracks. The mural art is documented in high resolution and patrons can cherry-pick their favourite sections or motifs to print as fine art prints.

Some of the works also include collectible figurines as well as sculptures, and you can browse a range of what is on offer at Art Outreach’s website.

The diversity of offerings means there is something to suit every budget – from a set of three Roy Lichtenstein -style postcard prints ($33) to abstract fine art prints ($350) to a quirky series of pastelly plywood ant sculptures ($250). Best of all, these gifts support local artists.

Where: Art Outreach Singapore, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Ongoing

Admission: Free

Info: artoutreachsingapore.org/shop

A Dream Of Red Mansions by National Ballet of China

The National Ballet of China will bring its ballet adaptation of A Dream Of Red Mansions to Singapore in March. PHOTO: NATIONAL BALLET OF CHINA

For the balletomane in your life, book tickets to the National Ballet of China’s blockbuster production of A Dream Of Red Mansions in March 2026 , which are already on sale.

Chinese novelist Cao Xueqin’s classic epic documenting the rise and fall of a wealthy family is a favourite for adaptation in film and television, but a ballet adaptation is more unusual.

The National Ballet of China, which has not performed in Singapore for almost a decade, gives this literary tale an appropriately luxe staging. It includes dreamy hanfu-inspired costumes; lush music by composer Ye Xiaogang, which blends Chinese and Western classical traditions; and a full corps de ballet.

Prima ballerinas Qiu Yunting and Xu Yan partner premiere danseurs Ma Xiaodong and Li Wentao to dance the roles of tragic lovers Lin Daiyu and Jia Baoyu. Choreographed by renowned Chinese choreographer Tong Ruirui, this promises to be a visual spectacle.