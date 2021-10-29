Giant Kaws art sculpture to appear at The Float @ Marina Bay on Nov 13

SINGAPORE - A giant sculpture by the famous American artist Kaws will soon arrive in Singapore and spend a week resting on The Float @ Marina Bay from Nov 13.

The 42m-long inflatable artwork shows the artist's signature Companion character reclining while embracing a miniature version of itself.

Singapore is the seventh stop in the Kaws:Holiday tour, which since 2018 has gone to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and even outer space.

Kaws, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, said in a statement: "At a time when international travel may be challenging for many, I am thankful for the opportunity through the ongoing Holiday project to bring art experiences to different localities, and am excited to come to Singapore for the first time."

The showcase will open to the public from Nov 14 and will be in Singapore till Nov 21.

It is organised by Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.