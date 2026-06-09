Gallerist Valentine Willie, pioneer at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, dies at 71

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Valentine Willie at the gallery he opened at Tanjong Pagar Distripark in 2008.

MALAYSIA – Sabah-born Valentine Francis Willie, the influential gallery owner, curator, museum creative director and art entrepreneur who played a pivotal role in modernising Malaysia’s exhibition landscape and advancing South-East Asian art on the regional stage, died in Kuala Lumpur on the morning of June 9. He was 71.

His eponymous art gallery, Valentine Willie Fine Art, was the first art gallery to set up at Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar Distripark in 2008. He helped to lead the initial arts charge into the industrial park sparked by arts business Helutrans. The gallery closed in 2013 but the industrial neighbourhood now houses a thriving second generation of arts entities including the Singapore Art Museum.

A lawyer by training, Willie’s lifelong passion for art began during his university years in Britain in the 1970s, where he started collecting artworks. Upon returning to Sabah, he practised law in Kota Kinabalu and Labuan, but his growing involvement in the arts soon led him down a different path.

In early 1990s, while based in Kuala Lumpur, Willie curated exhibitions showcasing the work of Bayu Utomo Radjikin, Awang Damit Ahmad and Yee I-Lann, helping to spotlight artists who would go on to shape Malaysian contemporary art.

He also organised exhibitions such as Paintings By Pioneer Malaysian Artists (1994) and Second Generation Artists (1995) at Galeri Petronas (then located in the Dayabumi Complex), helping to bring greater attention to the country’s artistic heritage.

He saw promise in young artists and significance in established ones, mounting exhibitions that transcended local contexts and placed homegrown art within a wider regional narrative.

Willie co-founded Valentine Willie Fine Art (VWFA) in 1996 with former Sotheby’s Hong Kong managing director Mee Seen Loong. To establish the gallery, then housed in a residential property in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, Willie took what was intended to be a two-year sabbatical from legal practice.

He never returned to law, dedicating the rest of his career to the arts.

In Kuala Lumpur, he curated Wong Hoy Cheong’s Of Migrants And Rubber Trees exhibition at the National Art Gallery in 1996 and later that year organised Imagining The Contemporary Body: Selected Works Of Art From The Philippines, Singapore And Malaysia, reflecting his commitment to fostering regional artistic dialogue.

His efforts culminated in Asean Masterworks, an exhibition presented during the 1997 Asean Summit and later shown at the National Art Gallery. The exhibition introduced Malaysian audiences to some of the region’s most significant artworks.

At a time when few galleries focused on regional art, VWFA reached its widest footprint with galleries in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Yogyakarta and Manila.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Willie emerged as one of the region’s most energetic curators and advocates for Asean art. Subsequent exhibitions included 12 Asean Artists (2000) and Faith + The City (2001), the latter showcasing contemporary Filipino art and becoming VWFA’s first major touring exhibition. The show travelled to Singapore, Bangkok and Manila, establishing a template for future regional collaborations.

In 2002, VWFA became the only Asean gallery invited to participate in ARCO, Spain’s premier contemporary art fair in Madrid. That same year, Willie curated the critically acclaimed Identities – Who We Are? at the National Art Gallery, further cementing his reputation as a thoughtful and ambitious curator.

By the 2010s, Willie moved from commercial galleries into museum consultancy, advising private collectors across South-East Asia and later focusing on creative advocacy and private museum development from 2014.

From 2015 to 2020, Willie served as creative director of Ilham Gallery, helping to establish it as a cornerstone of Kuala Lumpur’s cultural landscape and a respected voice in regional and international contemporary art.

In April this year, the VWFA (Valentine Willie Fine Art) digital archive was launched, preserving Willie’s legacy and documenting more than three decades of exhibitions, artists and cultural exchange. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK