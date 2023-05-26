From Gifts To Treasures is a peek at a century-long art collection from Lianhe Zaobao

SINGAPORE – Lianhe Zaobao senior correspondent Ng Siang Ping is releasing an art book on Thursday as part of the Chinese-language daily’s centennial anniversary celebration of Nanyang Siang Pau, whose Singapore edition merged with Sin Chew Jit Poh to become Zaobao in 1983.

Titled From Gifts To Treasures, it features nearly 90 works from more than 60 artists. The 188-page book is available for pre-order through the Zaobao ZShop and will hit major bookstores in mid-June.

In the last century of Singapore Chinese media, more than 200 works have been gifted to SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group (CMG) by various artists, most of them Singaporean. The artworks range from ink paintings and watercolours to calligraphy and ceramic sculptures.

Ng says in the foreword: “The CMG art collection reflects the unique culture of literati being actively involved in the Chinese Press and the friendship between the journalists and the art circle.”

The majority of the book is in Chinese, with only the foreword and artwork names in English.

Divided into two sections, the first features works from 28 Singaporean artists, while the second section features 39 international artists, mostly from China. Among the Singaporean artists are pioneers Chen Wen Hsi, Chen Chong Swee and 1968 Cultural Medallion recipient Pan Shou.

For those who want to see the artworks mentioned in From Gifts To Treasures, around 20 pieces will be exhibited as part of 100 Years Of Singapore Art, a partnership with the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

The exhibition – held from Friday to July 16 – will also present 160 paintings and calligraphy artworks from the private collection of Qiu Zhai Art Studio.

From Gifts To Treasures, priced at $78, is available at a discounted price of $62.40 till June 30, and can be pre-ordered from the Zaobao ZShop.