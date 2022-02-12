From fan fiction to books of their own: Fandom authors make it big in publishing

SINGAPORE - By day, Ali Hazelwood is a neuroscientist. By night, she writes Star Wars fan fiction.

Fan fiction is writing based on pre-existing works such as books, films and television shows. It became an outlet for Hazelwood, who channelled her PhD stress into transposing Star Wars characters to an alternate setting she knew well - science academia.

"I wanted to make a bunch of inside jokes about what it is like to be a woman in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)," she quips over a Zoom call from the United States. "And also write about fake dating."

She gained a following on fan-fiction platform Archive of Our Own (AO3). One of those readers was literary agent Thao Le, who thought Hazelwood might be able to get a book deal.

Thus evolved The Love Hypothesis, a romance novel about two scientists who accidentally fake-date their way into true love.

It is a New York Times bestseller and a hit on #BookTok, the bookish corner of social media platform TikTok. In Singapore, it has spent 13 weeks on The Sunday Times bestseller list for fiction.

"I love that my publisher never tried to hide that it was fan fiction," says Hazelwood, 32, who was born in Italy and moved to the US for her PhD.

She met her husband, who teaches at the same university as her, in an academic context, but says no fake dating was involved.

"I'm sure there is pushback from people who think that fan fiction is not real art or worthy of being celebrated," she adds.

"But in my experience, the overwhelming majority of people acknowledge that fan fiction is important, precious and brings people together."