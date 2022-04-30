From #BookTok to 'mindwandering': 5 new books for the social media age

SINGAPORE - Addicted to social media? Curious about what's trending on #BookTok? Check out Johann Hari's new book Stolen Focus, Jennifer Egan's novel on social networks and more.

#BookTok authors riding the wave

During the pandemic, E. Lockhart's 2014 young adult thriller We Were Liars exploded in popularity.

Why did this story of a wealthy American family who spend its summers on a private island resurface on bestseller lists years after its publication?

A big reason was TikTok.

Cannot focus? You are not alone

Several years ago, British author Johann Hari set off for Provincetown, Massachusetts, and spent three months in a small cabin by the beach without a smartphone.

His goal - to go on a digital detox and reclaim his ability to focus and think deeply.

For a while, it worked. But months after the trip, smartphone back in hand, he slipped into distraction again.

Hari, 43, used to blame himself for being too undisciplined to focus, but later found there were larger environmental factors that were harming his attention.

He addresses these issues in his latest book, Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention, which argues that people have been finding it harder to focus, and that the world is facing an attention crisis.

"Your attention didn't collapse - your attention has been stolen from you by some very powerful forces."

