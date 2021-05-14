Friyay!: What to see

EXHIBITION

TWENTYFIVE: GAJAH GALLERY MARKS A QUARTER CENTURY

Gajah Gallery marks its 25th anniversary with a showcase of paintings, sculptures and mixed media by 25 artists from South-east Asia.

The artists range from stalwarts like Ashley Bickerton and the late Chua Ek Kay to rising talent such as Kayleigh Goh.

WHERE Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT Tanjong Pagar WHEN Till June 6, 11am to 7pm (weekdays); noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays) ADMISSION Free INFO www.facebook.com/gajahgallery

SHOWS

SCCC CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) month-long cultural fiesta is back with a slew of physical and digital events.

Highlights include Jazz It Up! A Jazzy Celebration Of Chinese Songs, which features singers like Joanna Dong and Tay Kewei; and Songs Of The Dragon Kiln by Ding Yi Music Company, a multi-disciplinary concert inspired by the famous kiln in Jurong.

WHERE Various venues WHEN Today to June 12, various timings ADMISSION Free or pay-as-you-wish for certain events, or from $5 for paid events via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg to book) INFO ce2021.singaporeccc.org.sg

MOVEMENT AND DANCE

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS

The Singapore International Festival of Arts kicks off today. Besides the headline acts, arts lovers can also head to the Festival House for various events.

Chong Gua Khee and Bernice Lee's Tactility Studies: Hold To Reset Series will have mini-workshops, durational performances and an experiential installation where people open up their bodies as sites for performance.

Another highlight is neveleven, a 20-minute dance video installation by Chan Sze Wei and dance company P7:1SMA, which invites visitors to step into surreal landscapes.

WHERE Blue Room (Tactility Studies) and Gallery II (neveleven), Festival House (The Arts House), 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT City Hall/Raffles Place/Esplanade WHEN Various timings from today (Tactility Studies) or from Wednesday (neveleven) ADMISSION $15 or $20 (Tactility Studies); free with registration (neveleven). TraceTogether app or physical token required INFO sifa.sg