Friyay!: What to see

DANCE FILM

FINITE OCTAGON

This dance film about elemental disruption was shot on locations such as an abandoned school hall and a disused fish farm amid wild vegetation. It makes use of 64 inflatable flotation pieces, created by sculptor Yeo Chee Kiong, which form a bagua (eight trigrams used in Taoist cosmology) configuration.

The film is the first of four presentations by Project Search Eight Immortals, dance group Arts Fission's six-year research project which combines the Chinese legend of the Eight Immortals crossing the sea with modern-day concerns such as climate change.

It will be screened together with Infin8octagon, a 15-minute motion graphic film by Daniel Belton, artistic director of New Zealand group Good Company Arts.

WHERE Sistic Live WHEN Tomorrow till July 31 ADMISSION $24, $19.20 (concessions) via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO www.artsfission.org

SONGS FOR MUM

SSO MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) was meant to have its first outdoor performance since March last year on Sunday, as its annual Mother's Day Concert returns to the Botanic Gardens.

Due to new restrictions announced by the Government on Tuesday to curb the recent Covid-19 spike, the concert - which was fully registered at 100 attendees - will no longer be able to have a physical audience.

However, the National Parks Board and SSO will still stream it live online on their Facebook pages.

The SSO String Quartet will perform classic works by the likes of composers Mozart and Haydn, as well as the evergreen Chinese hit The Moon Represents My Heart, at the gardens' Bandstand.

WHERE www.facebook.com/nparksbuzz and www.facebook.com/singaporesymphony WHEN Sunday, 6 to 7pm ADMISSION Free INFO sso.org.sg

SLICES OF PANDEMIC LIFE

CHRONICLES OF A CIRCUIT BREAKER

During the circuit breaker last year, printmaker Joseph Chiang began creating slice-of-life comics.

From rushing to the supermarket to buy toilet paper to having to sprint in public because you have forgotten to wear your mask out, he depicts life in the pandemic with gentle humour.

The comics, recently collected in the book Chronicles Of A Circuit Breaker, are on display at Mulan Gallery.

WHERE Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street MRT City Hall WHEN Till May 15, 11.30am to 6.30pm daily ADMISSION Free by registration only, very limited spaces INFO www.facebook.com/Mulangallery