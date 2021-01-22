Friyay!: What to see

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

LIGHT TO NIGHT

The marquee Singapore Art Week event illuminates the Civic District again this year with the theme of ____-in-Progress, in a nod to the uncertainty of these pandemic times.

Installations look at both timelessness and new perspectives - from Nathan Yong's ouroboros-like work There In The Middleness on the Padang to Ways Of Seeing by Zarch Collaboratives, a giant telescope structure on the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) Green.

Joanne Ho and W.Y. Huang's (Re)rooting, a multimedia work designed using machine learning frameworks, covers the National Gallery Singapore facade. Inside the museum, paintings from the National Collection come alive through an augmented-reality app.

The festival also features performances both onsite and online, such as chamber music series VCHPresents, with the likes of quartet La Vie en Harp and South-east Asian music groups Orkestra Sri Temasek and Sari-Sari Philippine Kulintang Ensemble.

WHERE National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place; The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane; Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place; Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT City Hall/Raffles Place/ Esplanade WHEN Today to Jan 31, various timings ADMISSION Various entrance fees apply INFO www.lighttonight.sg

DANCE

XITY

In this contemporary work, Raw Moves dancer Matthew Goh investigates the relationship between the city and its inhabitants. Xity also kicks off the nationwide Got To Move dance movement, which runs digitally in its sixth edition from this month to March.

The work uses augmented reality (AR) to present "audio geometry", a 2D animation that consists of geometric shapes responding to the rhythm of a soundscape.

WHERE Multi-Purpose Studios 1 and 2, Block O Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT Mountbatten WHEN Jan 31, 3pm (live) ADMISSION $20, $18 (concession) from xity.peatix.com. Get the free AR app at www.facebook.com/gotto movesg INFO www.rawmoves.net

PLAY GOES ONLINE

WAN BELANTARA: ENJET-ENJET SEMUT

In this Malay-language play, the title of which translates to King Of The Jungle: As The Ants Go Marching In, an army of ants embarks on a journey to send gifts and tributes to its new king, whose landmark election the ants believe they are responsible for because of their large numbers.

The M1 Singapore Fringe Festival commission, written by Anwar Hadi Ramli and directed by Saiful Amri, draws on Farid ud-Din Attar's classic Persian poem The Conference Of The Birds. It also weaves in fables and stories from Malay literature, such as the tale of the warriors Hang Tuah and Hang Jebat. In-venue tickets at the Esplanade Theatre Studio have sold out, but the production is available via video-on-demand.

WHERE Sistic Live WHEN Jan 29 to Feb 4 ADMISSION $15 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO In Malay with English surtitles. Go to singaporefringe.com/fringe2021