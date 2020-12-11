Friyay!: What to do

PRINTS AND SCULPTURES

STRANGE FORMS OF LIFE

In this exhibition on forms of disruption and change, curated by Guo-Liang Tan, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery assembles works by 10 Singaporean artists - from Zul Mahmod's driftwood sound sculptures to Han Sai Por's jewel-like Tropical Fruit series.

A selection of prints by the late Singaporean-British artist Kim Lim serves as points of reference throughout the exhibition - which is part of Proposals For Novel Ways Of Being, an initiative spearheaded by National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHERE STPI Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT Clarke Quay WHEN Till Jan 31; weekdays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 10am to 5pm; closed on public holidays ADMISSION Free INFO www.stpi.com.sg

COMMUNITY ART EXHIBITION

PAMERAN POSKAD

About 4,000 postcard-size works by 450 artists, both renowned and unknown, will go on sale from $1 to $1,000 at the seventh edition of this community art exhibition.

The works range from paintings to ceramics - all fitting within a postcard-size sleeve.

A new component, Small Artworks, features works by invited artists that are no bigger than 50cm by 50cm, priced at $2,500 and below.

Notable artists in the exhibition include Singaporeans Robert Zhao and Ezzam Rahman, and Pinaree Sanpitak from Thailand.

Artists can choose to donate 10, 50 or 100 per cent of their proceeds to the youth mentorship programmes of charity Beautiful People.

WHERE Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT Orchard WHEN Tomorrow to Dec 20, 10am to 10pm daily ADMISSION Free INFO www.pameranposkad.com

WINNING WORKS FROM PLAYWRITING CONTEST

HOW TO BREAK A WINDOW

This hybrid programme by T:>Works mixes live and digital performances to showcase the winners and runners-up of the first digital edition of the annual 24-Hour Playwriting Competition.

The line-up includes this year's open category winner Third Eye by Wong Chen Seong, about a man who returns from abroad when his father becomes ill and realises in quarantine that he is not alone in his hotel room. It will be directed by Casey Lim.

Youth category winner The Correspondence, Sarah Zafirah's script about a man's fraught relationship with his late father, will be adapted as a digital production.

WHERE Home of T:>Works, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road; live-streamed on Zoom MRT Clarke Quay WHEN Wednesday to Dec 19, 7.30pm. The three digital productions will be available for watch-on-demand from Dec 20 to 23 ADMISSION $20 for the 60-minute hybrid option, limited slots; $10 for the home option. Tickets from howtobreakawindow.peatix.com INFO bit.ly/howtobreakawindow