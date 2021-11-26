Friyay!: What to do

The new Spacewalkers programme at the ArtScience Museum's VR gallery comes just in time for the year-end holidays. The two eye-popping short films, which debuted at the Venice Biennale last year, put the viewer in the middle of the Apollo missions and on Mars.

1st Step - From Earth To The Moon uses archival footage from the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) to recreate the Apollo missions to the moon, while 2nd Step - From The Moon To Mars And Beyond includes more speculative scenarios about future missions to Mars.