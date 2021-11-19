Friyay!: What to do

PERANAKAN CULTURE

BABA NYONYA INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

Interested in Peranakan culture and how it is being kept alive? Head to The Peranakan Association Singapore's annual convention.

Things kick off with The Matriarchs , an hour-long play adapted from Stella Kon's Emily Of Emerald Hill. Ivan Heng, founder of Wild Rice, will reprise his role as Emily. Fellow veteran actor G.T. Lye will play Emily's feisty Baba Malay-speaking mother-in-law, a character Lye scripted himself.

The Matriarchs is directed by Alvin Tan of The Necessary Stage and produced by The Peranakan Association Singapore.

The play will be followed by a symposium on the theme of Keeping The Culture Alive. It starts with a keynote address by Kwa Chong Guan, on Change & The Cultural Resilience Of The Peranakan Chinese, followed by forums looking at the community's language, literature, rituals, style, food and wayang (theatre).

WHERE Online WHEN Tomorrow, 9am to 1pm ADMISSION $22 INFO www.sistic.com.sg/events/slperanakan1121

FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY

OBJECTIFS' WOMEN IN FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY

Inheritance is the theme of Objectifs' latest Women In Film & Photography showcase, which delves into inherited traditions, familial connections, inter-generational scars and more.

The annual event, now in its sixth edition, spotlights work by women and non-binary artists from South-east Asia, East Asia and South Asia. The line-up includes an ongoing exhibition at the Middle Road centre as well as screenings of short films - such as Bangkok-based director Pom Bunsermvicha's Lemongrass Girl - at The Projector on Dec 4.

You can also register for online artist talks taking place on various dates.

WHERE Chapel & Lower Galleries, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road; and The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT Bencoolen/Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN Till Dec 19, various timings ADMISSION Exhibition is free; $15 for screenings INFO www.objectifs.com.sg/wifp2021

POTTERY

SINGAPORE CLAY FESTIVAL

Pottery enthusiasts can look forward to a slate of exhibitions, a clay makers' market featuring more than 130 potters as well as masterclasses with Singapore ceramicists Ahmad Abu Bakar, Jessie Lim and Chua Soo Kim.

The inaugural festival, which also includes a talk and workshops, is organised by book editor and publisher Goh Eck Kheng, curator Seah Tzi-Yan and art consultancy founder Wendy Cheong.

WHERE Enabling Village, 20 Lengkok Bahru; and online MRT Redhill WHEN Today to next Monday (classes and talk); Nov 25 to 29 (exhibitions) ADMISSION Free (exhibitions); various prices for the talk and classes. Registrations are closed for the exhibitions and market, but walk-ins might be allowed depending on crowd capacity. INFO www.singaporeclayfest.com