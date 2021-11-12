Friyay!: What to do

ART EXHIBITION

THE WEIGHT OF WATER

Curatorial, advisory and artist management business Chan + Hori Contemporary and the Spaceless Gallery present a collaboration that spans Singapore and Paris, a solo exhibition featuring 34 ink-on-paper works by Singaporean artist Speak Cryptic.

The works, which are crafted in carbon ink with a writing instrument made of glass, explore the notion of multiple identities within the evolving self.

Seventeen works will premiere at the exhibition space Bulles en tete in Paris from Thursday to Dec 11, while another set of 17 works from the same series will be made available in Singapore through private sales. Collectors can view these works at the artist's studio by appointment only.

An online exhibition will showcase both sets of works. The Singapore set was launched last Sunday and the Paris set, along with limited-edition NFT (non-fungible token) designs by the artist, will go live on Thursday.

Poets Aurece Vettier from France and Jennifer Anne Champion from Singapore will respond to the works through texts that will feature in the online exhibition.

Speak Cryptic will be producing six different NFT works for this exhibition, all of which will be available on the Hic et Nunc marketplace in partnership with decentralised blockchain network Tezos.

WHERE: Online

ADMISSION: Free; e-mail info@chanhori.com

INFO: www.chanhori.com

MUSICAL SAND

ART GRAINS OF GLORY - THE BEST OF MUSICALS

In an unlikely medley of art forms, sand artist Lawrence Koh creates live sand drawings of scenes from nine musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon and Anastasia, as soprano Moira Loh and violinist Seah Huan Yuh perform those same scenes supported by a string quartet.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Nov 19 and 20, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $50 to $320 (VIP Box four seats) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.marinabaysands.com

COMEDY THEATRE

HAPPY EVER LAUGHTER - THE MULTI-COMEDIAN TASK FORCE

If you find the recent restrictions announced by the multi-ministry task force lacking in mirth, home-grown arts group Dream Academy hopes to deliver with a task force of its own, with its line-up of nine comedians Sharul Channa, Suhaimi Yusof, Hafidz Rahman, Judee Tan aka Dr Teo Chew Moi, Fakkah Fuzz, Sebastian Tan aka Broadway Beng, Gurmit Singh, Rishi Budhrani and Jinx Yeo.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Nov 25 to Dec 11, 8pm

ADMISSION: $50 from sg.bookmyshow.com/e/HAPPYO21

INFO: No entry for those below age 18; no on-site pre-event testing provided. For more details, go to www.dreamacademy.com.sg