Friyay!: What to do

ART EXHIBITION

FUTURE SPACE

Artificial intelligence-generated art, a non-fungible-token art showcase and immersive music performances are some of the highlights of this futuristic exhibition at UltraSuperNew Gallery.

Among the featured artists are Jo Ho, who will present a virtual-reality gallery experience known as COUNTERPLACE+, as well as Andreas Schlegel, Kapilan Naidu, radarboy3000, Mantravine and Mischief Makers.

Future Space is part of Crypto Art Week Asia, which runs till tomorrow with exhibitions and other events in Singapore, other parts of Asia and online.

WHERE: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 168 Tyrwhitt Road

MRT: Lavender

WHEN: Till July 24, 11am to 7pm, closed on Sundays

ADMISSION: Free. Register at str.sg/3J9H

INFO: gallery.ultrasupernew.com/singapore and www.cryptoartweekasia.com

DANCE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

BHASKAREEYAM 2021

Enjoy three days of traditional dance and music at Bhaskar's Arts Academy's annual festival, which returns as a virtual event this year. The line-up includes a kathakali performance by the disciples of veteran performer Kalamandalam Biju, as well as vocal and violin katcheri performances of carnatic music.

New to the festival are the Prasaantham series spotlighting upcoming artistes, and performances by multi-ethnic music group yIN Harmony, the Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre and Sri Warisan Som Said Performing Arts.

Bhaskar's Arts Academy - a Singapore-based Indian classical dance, music and theatre company - celebrates the festival every year in honour of its late founder K.P. Bhaskar.

WHERE: Bhaskar's Arts Academy's YouTube channel

WHEN: Till Sunday, 8pm daily

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/3J9f

VIRTUAL ARTS FEST

FESTIVAL OF WOMEN, N.O.W. (NOT ORDINARY WORK)

The female body, circumcision and ageing are some topics that will be tackled in this virtual arts festival by T:>Works.

Look out for events such as Thamizhachi, a digital museum of the objects and stories of Tamil women; (un)becoming, a theatre work which explores mother-daughter relationships; and Not Grey: Intimacy, Ageing & Being, in which a diverse group of women aged between 59 and 82 reflect on topics such as nature, sex and childbirth.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Till July 31, various timings

ADMISSION: Free and by donation ($25/$50) for performances. Tickets available from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: str.sg/3J9Y