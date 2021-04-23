Friyay!: What to do

SOLO EXHIBITION

SUZANN VICTOR: OF WATERS

In this solo exhibition, acclaimed Singapore artist Suzann Victor will present three works that explore the different qualities of water.

One of them is Strike (2021), an archipelagic landscape of crystalline water containers which visitors can turn into a glockenspiel.

The show is curated by Marc Gloede and part of Galleries Curate: RHE, a collaborative exhibition initiative by contemporary galleries around the world.

WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Sunday to May 9; 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays), 10am to 5pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: stpi.com.sg

ONE-WOMAN SHOW

YOU ARE HERE

This one-woman show by poet Pooja Nansi, who was born in India and came to Singapore at the age of one, is a meditation on migration, love and belonging.

It was first performed in 2015 at Checkpoint Theatre's event What I Love About You Is Your Attitude Problem and has since been reimagined in collaboration with director Edith Podesta.

WHERE: Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Road, Level 4 MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 2, various timings ADMISSION: $30, $40, $50 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: bit.ly/32CQYzO

EXHIBITION

WIKICLIKI: COLLECTING HABITS ON AN EARTH FILLED WITH SMARTPHONES

Through the prism of six artists, the Singapore Art Museum's latest exhibition explores what it means to collect, create and present art in the digital age.

It features sound installations, videos, performances and more by Heman Chong, Chua Chye Teck, Debbie Ding, Bani Haykal, Amanda Heng and Charles Lim (Sea State 8: The Grid). There will also be a series of talks and workshops.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till July 11, 10am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents INFO: bit.ly/Wikicliki