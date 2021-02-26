Friyay! What to do

HYBRID EVENT

PATCH!: A (LIVE) THEATRE FESTIVAL

The fourth edition of this festival by The Theatre Practice is a hybrid affair that promises something for everyone across all ages.

Theatre-maker Samara Hersch's Body Of Knowledge (At Home) brings together Singaporean and Australian teenagers in phone conversations with adult audience members.

With the March school holidays looming, there is also Here Comes Kaya And Roti! Where Are Our Friends (featuring Ang Xiao Ting, Vester Ng and Ng Mun Poh), a Zoom workshop for families with craft and storytelling activities.

Watch out, too, for the Play With... series. This year's instalment features dance veteran Goh Lay Kuan, who will explore issues of the body, age and ballet.

Adventurous theatregoers might want to catch the Playwrights' Bootcamp, in which three Chinese-language playwrights have to produce a script in two days and three directors will stage the results after six hours of rehearsals.

WHERE Online WHEN March 13 to April 4 ADMISSION $25 to $95 INFO str.sg/JVkD

SOLO SHOW

I AM A CON ARTIST: CONTINUOUS CONTEMPLATIONS OF JUSTIN LEE

Pop artist Justin Lee’s puckish sense of humour is on full display in this solo show, which offers a selection of new and old works.

The installation that dominates the intimate space of The Private Museum is a wall-sized display of quirky medals, with a classic winners podium set up in front. Visitors are encouraged to pose with their choice of medals (which are sanitised regularly) and tag the artist on Instagram.

Poster Kids For Happy Meal And First Meal For Autumn features Lee’s signature mash-ups of contemporary references and classic Asian motifs, in this case, McDonald’s food items in traditional Chinese-style portraiture and imagery of kitschy kids in Chinese advertising.

The older works from the Teng Collection still surprise, from the cheerful papercut of Singapore Flag to the snarky batik and camouflage combination of Double Happiness In National Service.

A slyly subversive show that offers thought-provoking fun.

WHERE The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street WHEN Till March 21, 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 5pm (Saturdays and Sundays), public holidays and other timings by appointment only MRT Bras Basah ADMISSION Free INFO theprivatemuseum.org

THEATRE PRODUCTION

FIRST FLEET

Nine Years Theatre is restaging this lovely production which was nominated for four Straits Times Life Theatre Awards and won two - for Production of the Year and Best Costume.

Inspired by Thomas Keneally’s novel The Playmaker, First Fleet is set on a British convict ship that is headed for New South Wales to start a new colony. The layered narrative explores how art can excavate truths and offer hope even in the bleakest conditions.

The unusual staging, in which the audience is seated on stage with the performers, means ticketing is even more limited now with safe management measures in place, so fastest fingers first.

WHERE Far East Organisation Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard WHEN March 5 to 14, Tuesday to Saturday, 7.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 2.30pm MRT Tanjong Pagar ADMISSION $48 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO www.nineyearstheatre.com/firstfleet2021.php