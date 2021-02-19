Friyay!: What to do

EXHIBITION

WU GUANZHONG: LEARNING FROM THE MASTER

This exhibition examines Chinese painter Wu Guanzhong’s practice as an art educator from 1976 to 1985, shedding light on his artistic exchange with students at China’s Central Academy of Art and Design.

Visitors can look forward to sketches by the late master, his students’ artworks and rare archival materials such as photos, manuscripts, notes and art journals.

WHERE Wu Guanzhong Gallery, Level 4 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road MRT City Hall WHEN Tomorrow to Sept 26, 10am to 7pm daily; a Mandarin dialogue with Wu’s former students will run tomorrow at 2.30pm and be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. ADMISSION Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents INFO str.sg/JHWD

POETRY SERIES

HK-SG DIGITAL TRAVEL BUBBLE

This digital poetry series presented by Sing Lit Station and The Substation has paired eight Singapore poets with their Hong Kong counterparts. They were asked to exchange images or a short video of their favourite places in their home city and write poems in response. Some of the poets involved in the project are Daryl Lim Wei Jie and Jennifer Wong; Yeow Kai Chai and Kit Fan; and Marc Nair and David McKirdy.

WHERE poetry.sg/travelbubble WHEN Website is live. A reading will be live-streamed tomorrow at 3pm on The Substation’s Facebook page ADMISSION Free INFO poetry.sg/travelbubble

SOLO SHOW

HEMAN CHONG: PEACE PROSPERITY AND FRIENDSHIP WITH ALL NATIONS

Conceptual artist Heman Chong has blotted out all but the verbs from John le Carre’s 1961 novel Call For The Dead, redacting any secrets the former British spy might have leaked into his fiction.

The fruits of Chong’s labour can be viewed on 83 silkscreen prints on linen in this new solo show at STPI.

Chong is also displaying The Circuit Breaker Paintings, in which his earlier works have been painted over with an “X”; Safe Entry (Version 2.0-2.7), a large QR code giving visitors access to a recording of his walk through Changi Airport Terminal 2; and Foreign Affairs, a series of photos of embassy backdoors.

WHERE STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT Clarke Quay WHEN Tomorrow to April 18, 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays), 10am to 5pm (Sundays), closed on public holidays ADMISSION Free INFO str.sg/JHWH